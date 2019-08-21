Aug. 8
Josh Lutman pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring the real or personal property of another and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Cindy Arlene Robels pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail and pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Gregory Leon Stobbe pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace.
And was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $550 in fees and fines.
———
Genevieve Effie Ward pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail .
And was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 9
Devon Patrick Pate pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 43 hours in jail, complete five hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $685 in fees and fines.
———
Brian A. Penola pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.
———
Keaton Michael Schomer pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $685 in fees and fines.
Aug. 12
Jacob Christman pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of tail lamp violation .
And was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,015 in fees and fines.
