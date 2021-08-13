Elko Justice Court

July 15

Karl Edward Rutherford pleaded no contest to one count of pedestrian or rider of animal under the influence, one count of false statement to or obstruct public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

July 21

Brandy Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and one count of failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $190 in fees and fines.

Aug. 11

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amy Marie Brown pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 18 hours in jail.

-----

Derek Dustin Glennon pleaded no contest to three counts of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

-----

Lerrell Anthony-Lee McCauley pleaded no contest to trespassing not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve two hours in jail.

Aug. 12

Stephanie Lorna Sinclair pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0