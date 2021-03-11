 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 25

Amber Renee Williams pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 32 days in jail.

March 3

Andrea Peshlakai have pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 14 hours in jail.

-----

Mandy Rayne Quintana pleaded no contest to one count of battery, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of attempted coercion of another and was ordered to pay $585 in fees and fines.

-----

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Damien William Stanton pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer, one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and one count of trespassing, and was ordered to serve six days in jail.

-----

Heidi Ann Stevens pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.

-----

Samantha Elizabeth Warford-Westbrook pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 17 hours in jail.

March 4

Jesse Antonio Lenoir pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

March 5

Jayli Chantel Aquistapace pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News