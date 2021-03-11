Elko Justice Court

Feb. 25

Amber Renee Williams pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 32 days in jail.

March 3

Andrea Peshlakai have pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 14 hours in jail.

-----

Mandy Rayne Quintana pleaded no contest to one count of battery, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of attempted coercion of another and was ordered to pay $585 in fees and fines.

-----

Damien William Stanton pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer, one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and one count of trespassing, and was ordered to serve six days in jail.

-----

Heidi Ann Stevens pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.