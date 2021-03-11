Elko Justice Court

Feb. 25
Amber Renee Williams pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 32 days in jail.
March 3
Andrea Peshlakai have pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 14 hours in jail.
-----
Mandy Rayne Quintana pleaded no contest to one count of battery, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of attempted coercion of another and was ordered to pay $585 in fees and fines.
-----
Damien William Stanton pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer, one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and one count of trespassing, and was ordered to serve six days in jail.
-----
Heidi Ann Stevens pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
-----
Samantha Elizabeth Warford-Westbrook pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 17 hours in jail.
March 4
Jesse Antonio Lenoir pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
March 5
Jayli Chantel Aquistapace pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.