March 29
Richard James Adams III pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $16 in restitution.
April 11
Alexander Theodor Verchecelli pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
April 16
Stillman K. Knight Jr. pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
April 18
Luis Arellano pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $4,641 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Beau Alexander Schneider pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 14 hours in jail and pay $465 in fees and fines.
April 11
Christopher Alden Halsema pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
April 22
Brayan Eduardo Perez pleaded guilty to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $995 in fees and fines.
-----
Angelo Rodriguez pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Lourdes Rodriguez pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Dayana Sandoval pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.