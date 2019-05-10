{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

March 29

Richard James Adams III pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $16 in restitution.

April 11

Alexander Theodor Verchecelli pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

April 16

Stillman K. Knight Jr. pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

April 18

Luis Arellano pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $4,641 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Beau Alexander Schneider pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 14 hours in jail and pay $465 in fees and fines.

April 11

Christopher Alden Halsema pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

April 22

Brayan Eduardo Perez pleaded guilty to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $995 in fees and fines.

-----

Angelo Rodriguez pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

-----

Lourdes Rodriguez pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Dayana Sandoval pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments