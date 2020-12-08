Elko Justice Court

Nov. 19

Lando Zane Morse pleaded guilty to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail.

Nov. 23

Alberto Veto Jimenez pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 14 hours in jail.

Nov. 24

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Octavio Avila-Chavez pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $665 in fees and fines.

-----

AJ Orion Brereton pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $525 in fees and fines.

-----

Victoria Lynn Floyd-Sandoval pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----

Trayce Ralston pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail, complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, pay $442.98 restitution and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0