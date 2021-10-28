Elko Justice Court

Sept. 28

Antonio Garcia Elizarraras pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

-----

Jose Manuel Esparza-Aleman pleaded guilty to trespassing, was given a suspended sentence of 49 days in jail and was ordered to serve 11 days in jail.

-----

Elizabeth Faye Everett pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,000 restitution and pay $950 in fees and fines.

-----

Chad Lee Groen pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Shayla Lynn Morrison pleaded guilty to obtaining money, property, rent or labor by false pretense, was given a suspended sentence of 25 days in jail and was ordered to pay $250 restitution.

-----

Paedin Kody Smith pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving and one count of driver failing to obey red traffic light and was ordered to pay $955 in fees and fines.

-----

Marcelo David Vera pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 228 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Sept. 29

Lisa Ann Martinez pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

James Wilbert Matheson pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Cade Shipley McConnell pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Travis Jay Pine pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 111 days in jail and was ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----

Derrick Wiebe pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Sept. 30

Kyle William Marchand pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

