Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

June 29

Gary Duke Brown pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and serve 34 hours in jail in lieu of $340 fees and fines payment.

Jamie Lynn Hofhine pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in fees and fines.

July 1  

Patrick Cloward pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

July 20  

Doris Aena Awani pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of paying $1,140 in fees and fines and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

Gabriel Tovar pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of basic speeding violation 21-30 mph over posted speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 32 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,105 in fees and fines.

July 21

Joclyne Jimenez pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

July 22

Trevor Rhiley Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of trespass not amounting to burglary and one count of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $6.42 restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to petty larceny, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to pay $5.99 restitution.

Jace Cooper Thompson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and serve 10 days in jail in lieu of paying $700 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 254 hours in jail.

July 23

Erik V. Krobath pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to complete 58 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

July 27  

Tacuma Hakim Brown pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 21-30 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $385 in fees and fines. 

