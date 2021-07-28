Elko Justice Court

June 29
Gary Duke Brown pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and serve 34 hours in jail in lieu of $340 fees and fines payment.
-----
Jamie Lynn Hofhine pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in fees and fines.
July 1
Patrick Cloward pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
July 20
Doris Aena Awani pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of paying $1,140 in fees and fines and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.
-----
Gabriel Tovar pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of basic speeding violation 21-30 mph over posted speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 32 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,105 in fees and fines.
July 21
Joclyne Jimenez pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
July 22
Trevor Rhiley Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of trespass not amounting to burglary and one count of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $6.42 restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to petty larceny, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to pay $5.99 restitution.
-----
Jace Cooper Thompson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and serve 10 days in jail in lieu of paying $700 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 254 hours in jail.
July 23
Erik V. Krobath pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to complete 58 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.
July 27