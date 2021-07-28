Elko Justice Court

June 29

Gary Duke Brown pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and serve 34 hours in jail in lieu of $340 fees and fines payment.

Jamie Lynn Hofhine pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in fees and fines.

July 1

Patrick Cloward pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

July 20

Doris Aena Awani pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of paying $1,140 in fees and fines and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

