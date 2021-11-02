Elko Justice Court

Oct. 4

Isaac Joseph Salazar pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve two hours in jail. In separate matters, he pleaded guilty to one count of basic speeding violation 31-40 mph over posted speed limit, one count of basic speeding violation 1-10 mph over posted speed limit, and one count of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane changes and was ordered to pay $715 in fees and fines.

Oct. 5

Jess Phillip Dailey-Reynolds pleaded guilty to careless driving and he was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Oct. 6

Tatiana Sharnae Champain Burns pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid license and one count of operating an unregistered vehicle and was ordered to pay $145 in fees and fines.

Kevin Damar Brown pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property and was ordered to pay $550 in fees and fines.

Tyler David Pool pleaded no contest to open alcohol container in vehicle and was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service in lieu of fine payment. In a separate case from March 22, 2016 forfeited bail for one count of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service in lieu of a fine.

Oct. 7

Troy Luke Boyd pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 14 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.

Ryan Jeffrey Cowles pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

Bryan Ricardo Quezada Fernandez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Jeffrey Allen Williams pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

