Elko Justice Court

June 18

Jeffrey Lawrence Jerome pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

June 23

James Tucker Mulberry pleaded guilty to careless driving and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

June 24

Kade Andrew Ewing pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 61 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Jahaun Eric Freeman pleaded no contest to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 46 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

June 25

Justin Michael Dadey pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.

Ryan Michael Madura pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 20 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

