Elko Justice Court

Aug. 11

Meghan Fobes pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve four hours in jail.

Shantel Amber Hearon pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Aug. 13

Adam Ferrel Adams pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, and serve 54 hours in jail in lieu of fines.

Charmaine King pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, and serve 72 hours in jail in lieu of fees and fines.

Shawn Adam Kooi pleaded no contest to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, one count of displaying fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title, and was ordered to serve four days in jail in lieu of fine payment.