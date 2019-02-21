Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice

Feb. 4

Matthew Derek Yowell pleaded no contest to urinating or defecating in public and was ordered to pay $415 in fees and fines.

Feb. 5

Evelyn Estelle Mercer pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 332 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Feb. 8

Wendy Jean Hill pleaded no contest to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

Feb. 12

Trevor Rhiley Cortez pleaded no contest to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 520 hours in jail.

Angela Espinoza pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $1,841.05 in restitution and pay $340 in fees and fines.

Feb. 13

Graydon Antonio Joliff pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $900 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

