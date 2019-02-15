Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice

Feb. 7

Aaron David Allen pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $900 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

------

Angela Marie Durand pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail.

-----

Justin Paul Gallegos pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense; one count of driving without a valid driver’s license; one count of failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, and one count of resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $1,050 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charges.

-----

Freddie Lamont Jenkins pleaded no contest to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail.

Feb. 8

Marty Denise Wehe was found guilty of one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail.

Feb. 11

John M. Tabar Jr. pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to serve 322 hours in jail.

