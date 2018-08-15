Aug. 6
Colleen Hustead pleaded no contest to license plate improperly displayed and was ordered to serve 696 hours in jail with credit for time served. She also pleaded no contest to one count of stop lamps required and one count of making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 696 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Aug. 7
Marcelo David Vera pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked license while driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 90 days of residential confinement and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Aug. 8
William Patrick Hoot pleaded no contest to speeding and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Aug. 10
Edward Anthony Wall III pleaded no contest to one count of failure to obey officer pertaining to traffic laws and one count of petty larceny, and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 387 hours in jail with credit for time served, pay $25.16 in restitution and pay $710 in fees and fines.
Aug. 13
Jordan Cole Chamberlin pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy or conceal evidence and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Torin Shea Francis pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to attend 52 self-help meetings, and pay $710 in fees and fines.
——-
Ulyses Portugal Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 148 hours in jail with credit for time served, and pay $710 in fees and fines.
——-
Pamela Jo Greene pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of drug and alcohol counseling and pay $640 in fees and fines.
