Elko Justice Court

Feb. 13

Estafania Milagros McKenzie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

———

Jennifer Lyn Rogers pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

———

David Salazar pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Feb. 18

Cody Wayne Carithers pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 80 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender sell or transfer firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.

Feb. 19