Elko Justice Court

Feb. 6
Christian Ochoa pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 252 hours in jail.
———
Victor Lara Ruiz pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 12
Gina Marie Faccenetti pleaded guilty to failure to give information to other party’s vehicle involved in accident involving death, injury or damage to property which is driven or attended by any person, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $500 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Ciro Heriberto Gonzalez-Huitron pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.
——-
John Austin Monroe Loveday pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Myranda Jean Reich pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to serve 90 hours in jail.
——-
Jill Joann Schultz pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Feb. 13
Estafania Milagros McKenzie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
———
Jennifer Lyn Rogers pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
———
David Salazar pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Feb. 18
Cody Wayne Carithers pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 80 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender sell or transfer firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Feb. 19
Jose Antonio Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, one count of minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, and one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to pay $1,065.
——-
Dalton Payne Watson pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 288 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.