Elko Justice Court

March 30

Traci Lynn Coker pleaded guilty to possession of drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail and pay $115 in fees and fines.

April 1

Amanda Jaylene Smith pleaded no contest to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

-----

Robert Paul Staton pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

April 2

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr. pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 621 hours in jail.

-----

Kelly Eddie Kerby pleaded guilty to one count of operating vehicle with expired registration or plates and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----