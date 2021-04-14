Elko Justice Court

March 9
Alfonso Daniel Rivera pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 15 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.
March 11
Osvaldo Moren-Aguilar pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
March 16
Lora Ann Youngblood pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.
March 24
Austin Tyler Meritt pleaded no contest to criminal contempt and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
March 25
Tyler Jack Neumann pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Antonio Rios pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 70 hours of community service in lieu of fine payments and complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time.
March 30
Traci Lynn Coker pleaded guilty to possession of drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail and pay $115 in fees and fines.
April 1
Amanda Jaylene Smith pleaded no contest to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Robert Paul Staton pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.
April 2
Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr. pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 621 hours in jail.
Kelly Eddie Kerby pleaded guilty to one count of operating vehicle with expired registration or plates and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Brooklynn Michelle Rose pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, pay $5,688 restitution and pay $585 in fees and fines.
April 5
William Joseph Grow pleaded no contest to driver evading, eluding or failing to stop on signal of peace officer and was ordered to serve 18 hours in jail.
Brandon Gerald Olson pleaded guilty to basic speeding 1-10 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
April 7
Patricia Marie Jones pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.