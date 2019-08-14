July 29
Lance Paul Tom pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offence, and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
July 30
Riquelme Edyardo Lopez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 1
James Anthony Maes II pleaded no contest to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 94 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Gage Lee Withers pleaded no contest to making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Aug. 6
Christopher James Barletta pleaded guilty to embezzlement less than $650 and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.
------
Gentre Edmund Gonzales pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the influence and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.
------
Russell Dee Jones pleaded guilty to inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $465 in fees and fines.
Aug. 7
Mario O. Ortiz-Gonzalez was found guilty of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Jonathan Michael Simonson pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.
Aug. 8
Luis F. Villasenor Gutierrez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
------
Norman Dean Wasson pleaded guilty to trespass and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.
