Scales of Justice

July 29

Lance Paul Tom pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offence, and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.

July 30

Riquelme Edyardo Lopez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Aug. 1

James Anthony Maes II pleaded no contest to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 94 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Gage Lee Withers pleaded no contest to making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

Aug. 6

Christopher James Barletta pleaded guilty to embezzlement less than $650 and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.

Gentre Edmund Gonzales pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the influence and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

Russell Dee Jones pleaded guilty to inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $465 in fees and fines.

Aug. 7

Mario O. Ortiz-Gonzalez was found guilty of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

Jonathan Michael Simonson pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.

Aug. 8

Luis F. Villasenor Gutierrez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

Norman Dean Wasson pleaded guilty to trespass and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

