Elko Justice Court

Feb. 19

Gregory Leon Stobbe pleaded no contest to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of tail lamp violation and was ordered to obtain a valid driver’s license or notice of disqualification from the DMV of the state in which the defendant lives.

March 11

Stevie Lyn Burgess pleaded guilty to inattentive driving and was ordered to serve 59 hours in jail.

March 16

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Paul Hemmert pleaded guilty to unlawful wildlife act and was ordered to pay $165 in fees and fines.

-----

Sara Nicole Powers pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

March 17

Casey James Anderson pleaded no contest to trespass not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail.

March 18

Michael Raymond Laduke pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 108 hours in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0