Elko Justice Court

April 6

Trevor Rhiley Cortez pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail.

June 23

Max Ryan Frederick pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines. In a separate matter he pleaded no contest to one count of motorcycle headgear and eye protection violation, one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and one count of operating an unregister vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $225 in fees and fines.

July 8

Venson Wayne Price Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

July 15

Austin Edward Thunder-Crouse pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Sept. 11

Marlena Christina Marin Howard pleaded guilty to dangerous/vicious animal law or ordinance violation, attack dog, and was ordered to pay $115.37 restitution, pay $115 in fees and fines and provide proof of euthanization.

Sept. 16

Trevor Rhiley Cortez pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 100 days in jail and was ordered to serve 50 days in jail and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Sept. 22

Lisa Marie Claraine Baker was found guilty of one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 14 days in jail.

Sept. 23

Johnny Dean Eisenman was found guilty of driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.

