Elko Justice Court

Jan. 29
Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1,175 hours in jail, pay $248.50 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Feb. 2
Jesse Alan James pleaded guilty to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property which is driven or attended and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,964.77 restitution.
-----
Robert Ryan Long pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 166 hours in jail.
-----
Brett Wickizer pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $360 in fees and fines.
Feb. 3
Elizabeth Lightsey pleaded guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $208.10 restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Brandon Kenneth Sherman Jr. pleaded guilty to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Feb. 4
Shawn R. Hebdon was found guilty of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Anthony Clarence Kiechler was found guilty of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete eight hours of community service and pay $300 restitution.
-----
Zachary Michael Matthews pleaded no contest to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Jasmine Dawnn Perez pleaded guilty to basic speeding 1-10 mph over posted limit and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
-----
Justin Daniel Wheat pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.