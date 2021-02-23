 Skip to main content
Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Elko Justice Court

Jan. 29

Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1,175 hours in jail, pay $248.50 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Feb. 2

Jesse Alan James pleaded guilty to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property which is driven or attended and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,964.77 restitution.

-----

Robert Ryan Long pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 166 hours in jail.

-----

Brett Wickizer pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $360 in fees and fines.

Feb. 3

Elizabeth Lightsey pleaded guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $208.10 restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.

-----

Brandon Kenneth Sherman Jr. pleaded guilty to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Feb. 4

Shawn R. Hebdon was found guilty of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

-----

Anthony Clarence Kiechler was found guilty of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete eight hours of community service and pay $300 restitution.

-----

Zachary Michael Matthews pleaded no contest to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Jasmine Dawnn Perez pleaded guilty to basic speeding 1-10 mph over posted limit and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Justin Daniel Wheat pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

