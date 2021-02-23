Elko Justice Court

Jan. 29

Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1,175 hours in jail, pay $248.50 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Feb. 2

Jesse Alan James pleaded guilty to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property which is driven or attended and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,964.77 restitution.

-----

Robert Ryan Long pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 166 hours in jail.

-----

Brett Wickizer pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $360 in fees and fines.

Feb. 3

Elizabeth Lightsey pleaded guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $208.10 restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.

