May 9
Alyssa Tamara Stevens pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
May 23
Brandon Lee Peebler pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 30 days of house arrest in lieu of additional jail time, and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
May 29
Jason Scott Brown was found guilty of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
May 30
Steven Lamont Terry pleaded guilty to petty larceny, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
June 4
Jerado Orozco pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of license plates improperly displayed and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $470 in fees and fines.
Kevin Howard Thissell was found guilty of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail, and was ordered to served 48 hours in jail, surrender all firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Chance Rowdy Wood pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage, and one count of speeding, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, and pay $1,155 in fees and fines.
June 6
Andrew Thaddeus Troitan Adam pleaded no contest to convicted person registration and fingerprinting requirements and was ordered to serve 59 hours in jail.
June 10
Samantha Rose McKeeman pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license, one count of operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates and one count of speeding and was ordered to pay $665 in fees and fines.
Christopher Wade Melendez pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of failure to wear a safety belt and was ordered to pay $270 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to another count of driving with a suspended license and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.
June 11
Jamie Lee Christensen pleaded guilty to assault and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
