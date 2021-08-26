Elko Justice Court

July 28

Breanna Nicole Whitted pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor, was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Aug. 16

David Alan Goff pleaded guilty to operator proof of insurance required and was ordered to serve 37 days in jail in lieu of fine payment.

Aug. 18

Joshua Robert Held was found guilty of one count of battery, two counts of violating a temporary order of protection against domestic violence, and one count of violating an extended order of protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail.

Aug. 19

Keaton Michael Schomer pleaded no contest to one count of basic speeding violation 41 mph or greater over posted speed limit and one count of failure to possess driver’s license or surrendered license upon demand and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

-----