Elko Justice Court

March 25John Edward Lyons III pleaded guilty to failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $430 in fees and fines.
Candace Irene Moore pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
April 1Stephen Todd Clark was found guilty of one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of a $355 fine.
April 12Jade Lynn Constable pleaded guilty to unlawfully texting, sending or reading data or talking without a hands-free device on cellphone while driving and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of a $115 fine.
April 14Erik James Larsen pleaded no contest to two counts of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail.
April 16Rainbow Sky Buck pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given as suspended sentence of 135 days in jail and was ordered to serve 45 days in jail.
April 20Brent Warren Durflinger pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Ashley Larae Krajewski pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Ronald Matthew Smith pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
April 21
Jamie Austin Clark pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Kristina Marie Long pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
April 22Clara Dickinson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.
Armando Quesada-Trujillo pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and complete 240 hours in lieu of $950 in fees and fines.
April 27Arnold Ralph Dechene Jr. pleaded no contest to failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.
Joseph Zane Medina-Velez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 110 days in jail and was ordered to serve 225 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 110 days in jail and was ordered to serve 240 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.