Elko Justice Court

March 25John Edward Lyons III pleaded guilty to failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $430 in fees and fines.

——-

Candace Irene Moore pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

April 1Stephen Todd Clark was found guilty of one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of a $355 fine.

April 12Jade Lynn Constable pleaded guilty to unlawfully texting, sending or reading data or talking without a hands-free device on cellphone while driving and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of a $115 fine.

April 14Erik James Larsen pleaded no contest to two counts of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail.

April 16Rainbow Sky Buck pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given as suspended sentence of 135 days in jail and was ordered to serve 45 days in jail.