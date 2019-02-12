Jan. 10
Eric Anthony Lucero Burch pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and ordered to pay $900.
——-
Miguel Angel Espitia pleaded no contest to affray and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five hours in jail, pay $611 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355.
——-
Sergio Silva pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and two counts of dog license and inoculation required and he was ordered to pay $345.
Jan. 22
Steven Richard Madrid was found guilty of one count of domestic battery, first offense; one count of battery, and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 160 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, pay $2,305 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charges.
———
Tannor Sage Sears pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $1,050 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Jan. 23
Vanessa Rose Sierra pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Jan. 24
Arthur Randall Lee pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 160 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, pay $100 in restitution and pay $390 in fees and fines.
Jan. 25
Robert Scott Mansanarez pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $675 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.