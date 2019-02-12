Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice

Jan. 10

Eric Anthony Lucero Burch pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and ordered to pay $900.

——-

Miguel Angel Espitia pleaded no contest to affray and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five hours in jail, pay $611 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355.

——-

Sergio Silva pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and two counts of dog license and inoculation required and he was ordered to pay $345.

Jan. 22

Steven Richard Madrid was found guilty of one count of domestic battery, first offense; one count of battery, and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 160 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, pay $2,305 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charges.

———

Tannor Sage Sears pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $1,050 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

Jan. 23

Vanessa Rose Sierra pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Jan. 24

Arthur Randall Lee pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 160 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, pay $100 in restitution and pay $390 in fees and fines.

Jan. 25

Robert Scott Mansanarez pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $675 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments