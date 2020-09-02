Elko Justice Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 13

Wayne Arthur Long Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Greta Jane Stock pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 33 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Aug. 18

Jamie Rolando Jacobo-Ruiz pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Ellena Junette Juarez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $99.04 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Aug. 20

Cerise Marie Algerio pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.

