Elko Justice Court

Aug. 13
Wayne Arthur Long Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $800 in fees and fines.
----
Greta Jane Stock pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 33 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 18
Jamie Rolando Jacobo-Ruiz pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Ellena Junette Juarez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $99.04 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 20
Cerise Marie Algerio pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.
-----
Coltin Ray Johnson pleaded guilty to failure by a convicted person to comply with NRS 179C requirements and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Jesus Marin pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve five days in jail.
-----
Karl Rutherford pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 21
Jessica Marie Smith pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
Aug. 25
Alexis Destout pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title and was given a suspended sentence of 174 days in jail and was ordered to serve 125 hours in jail and pay $2,395 in fees and fines.
-----
Blaine Harrison Duggins pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $74.95 restitution and pay $305 in fees and fines.
Aug. 27
Jason Ray Merkley pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $415 in fees and fines.
-----
Patrick Charles Webb pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 27 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, pay $172 in restitution and pay $800 in fees and fines.
-----
Samantha Jo Wilson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and was ordered to complete 37 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 28
Brandon James Blunt was found guilty of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail. In a separate matter, he was found guilty of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.
