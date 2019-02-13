Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice

Jan. 28

Chance Crutcher pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

Jan. 29

Carol Lee Jensen pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $900 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

Jan. 30

Manuel Alvarado-Ramirez pleaded no contest to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 34 days in jail.

Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

Feb. 1

Derek Paul Barton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $900 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.

Harold Donovan Gudmundsen pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $1,300 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charges.

Feb. 5

Luis Angel Garcia-Aguirre pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of license plates improperly displayed and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $1,230 in fees and fines, and fulfill additional requirements related to the charges.

Victor Lara Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and was given a suspended sentence of 102 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1,864 hours in jail.

