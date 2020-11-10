Elko Justice Court

Oct. 13

Asaad Life Timbers was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service.

Oct. 14

Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Aimee Lynn Rentner pleaded guilty to theft less than $1,200 and was ordered to pay $77.25 restitution and serve 19 hours in jail in lieu of fine payment.

Oct. 29

Andrea Nicole Enriquez was found guilty of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Oct. 27