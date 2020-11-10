Elko Justice Court

Oct. 13
Asaad Life Timbers was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service.
Oct. 14
Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Aimee Lynn Rentner pleaded guilty to theft less than $1,200 and was ordered to pay $77.25 restitution and serve 19 hours in jail in lieu of fine payment.
Oct. 29
Andrea Nicole Enriquez was found guilty of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Oct. 27
Gabriella Yoel Escalante-Micheletti pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded no contest to making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Antonio Gonzalez-Reynoso pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
Oct. 28
Sean Michael Freeman pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Tyree Terance Johnson pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $225.
Nov. 2
Seth Clarence Anderson pleaded no contest to making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve four days in jail.
——-
Richard William French pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Roger Milton French Jr. pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Nov. 3
Heriberto Raul Gonzalez-Martinez pleaded no contest to one count domestic battery, first offense, and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $1,030 in fees and fines.
——-
Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
——-
Jesus Humberto De Haro Martinez pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Travis Davis Naylor pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 138 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to serve 13 hours in jail.
——-
Rebecca Marie Wriglesworth pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.
