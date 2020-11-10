 Skip to main content
Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Scales of Justice

Oct. 13

Asaad Life Timbers was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service.

Oct. 14

Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Aimee Lynn Rentner pleaded guilty to theft less than $1,200 and was ordered to pay $77.25 restitution and serve 19 hours in jail in lieu of fine payment.

Oct. 29

Andrea Nicole Enriquez was found guilty of petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Oct. 27

Gabriella Yoel Escalante-Micheletti pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded no contest to making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Antonio Gonzalez-Reynoso pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Oct. 28

Sean Michael Freeman pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Tyree Terance Johnson pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $225.

Nov. 2

Seth Clarence Anderson pleaded no contest to making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve four days in jail.

——-

Richard William French pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Roger Milton French Jr. pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Nov. 3

Heriberto Raul Gonzalez-Martinez pleaded no contest to one count domestic battery, first offense, and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $1,030 in fees and fines.

——-

Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

——-

Jesus Humberto De Haro Martinez pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Travis Davis Naylor pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 138 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to serve 13 hours in jail.

——-

Rebecca Marie Wriglesworth pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.

Tags

