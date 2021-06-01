Elko Justice Court

Feb. 10
Matthew Joseph Wines pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 41 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
April 22
Jared James Conklin pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 29 hours in jail.
April 23
Jesus Marin pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
May 7
Kimberly Alicia Palmer pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Travis Eugene Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 327 hours in jail.
May 10
Heriberto Raul Gonzalez-Martinez pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
May 11
Jesse Mitchell Herbert pleaded no contest to domestic battery, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 130 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1190 hours in jail, complete 134 hours of community service in lieu of $675 in fees and fines, and surrender, sell or transfer firearms.
Maria Mejia pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given as suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.
May 12
Katie Ann Latray pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.
May 13
Ryan Raymond Mayner pleaded guilty to one count of owner-proof of insurance required and one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title and was ordered to pay $1,095 in fees and fines.
Amber Lynn Stecher pleaded no contest to five counts of battery and one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
Kenneth James Wyllie pleaded no contest to one count of speeding in a rural area and one count of open alcohol container in vehicle and was ordered to pay $390 in fees and fines.
May 17
Tadessa Rae Shipp pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $695 in fees and fines.