Elko Justice Court

Feb. 10

Matthew Joseph Wines pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 41 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

April 22

Jared James Conklin pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 29 hours in jail.

April 23

Jesus Marin pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

May 7

Kimberly Alicia Palmer pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Travis Eugene Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 327 hours in jail.

May 10