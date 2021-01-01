Elko Justice Court

Dec. 17

David Everett Owens pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 27 hours in jail and pay $195 in fees and fines.

Dec. 18

Alexus Marie Espitia pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

Dec. 22

Benjamin Ayala Guitierrez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered serve 48 hours in jail, complete 25 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----

Kenneth Edward Hoskinson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 44 hours of community service and pay $585 in fees and fines.

-----

Jeromy Michael Ruckdaschel pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

Nov. 24