Elko Justice Court

Oct. 21
Damien James Perkins pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Jonathan Channing Smart pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 360 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and surrender, sell or transfer firearms. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, and surrender, sell or transfer firearms.
Oct. 22
Alan James Biswell pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.
Oct. 23
Wyatt Custer Ermisch pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $595.40 restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve five days in jail.
——-
Elizabeth Faye Everett pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail, complete 80.5 hours of community service in lieu of fine payment and complete 78 hours of community service in lieu of jail time.
——-
Shane Craig Napoles pleaded guilty to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $162.11 restitution and pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Matthew David Pangborn pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.
Oct. 27
Bradley Jay Nye pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 93 hours in jail.
Oct. 29
Jade Lynn Constable pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 day in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete nine hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
