Elko Justice Court

Oct. 21

Damien James Perkins pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Jonathan Channing Smart pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 360 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and surrender, sell or transfer firearms. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, and surrender, sell or transfer firearms.

Oct. 22

Alan James Biswell pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

Oct. 23

Wyatt Custer Ermisch pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $595.40 restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve five days in jail.

