Elko Justice Court

July 23

Ignacio Gutierrez-Ramirez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Brenda Marie Wyatt pleaded guilty to speeding 16-20 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $385 in fees and fines.

——-

Steven B. Yntema pleaded guilty to speeding 1-10 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

July 24

Aaron Jacob Fleury pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, and one count of failure to maintain lane/improper lane change and given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,555 in fees and fines.

July 27

Alexander Theo Stellakis pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 59 hours in jail.