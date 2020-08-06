You have permission to edit this article.
Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Elko County Courthouse

July 23

Ignacio Gutierrez-Ramirez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Brenda Marie Wyatt pleaded guilty to speeding 16-20 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $385 in fees and fines.

——-

Steven B. Yntema pleaded guilty to speeding 1-10 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

July 24

Aaron Jacob Fleury pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, and one count of failure to maintain lane/improper lane change and given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,555 in fees and fines.

July 27

Alexander Theo Stellakis pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 59 hours in jail.

July 28

Wade Lester Blair pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Charlie William Senk Jr. pleaded guilty to breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle and was ordered to serve 29 days in jail.

July 30

Mya Lynn Lloyd pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

——-

David Jesus Rivas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve nine hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

