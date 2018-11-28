Nov. 13 Walter John Smith was found guilty of one count of making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and one count of resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail with credit for time served, and pay $390 in fees and fines.
Nov. 15
Tony John Sadler pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and pay $115 in fees and fines.
Nov. 19
Francine L. Melendez pleaded guilty to a licensee selling, furnishing, or assisting a minor to obtain an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Tochi Singh pleaded guilty to a licensee selling, furnishing, or assisting a minor to obtain an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Nov. 20
Juana Aguilar pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 48 hours in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Paige Larae Catches pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 120 hours in jail with credit for 18 hours served, pay $900 in fees and fines and fulfill additional requirements related to her charge.
Travis Daniel King pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $983.34 in restitution and $640 in fees and fines.
Eduardo Marin pleaded guilty to two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Eduardo Villegas Gomez-Villegas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, pay $1,050 in fees and fines and fulfill additional requirements related to his charge.
Nov. 21
Richard James Adams III pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 105 hours in jail with credit for time served.
