Scales of Justice

Oct. 30

Moises Alvarado Jr. pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of ﬁve days in jail, and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail, complete 20 hours of community service, and pay $355 in fees and ﬁnes.

Daniel Mark Flores pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the inﬂuence and was ordered to serve 27 hours in jail with credit for time served.

Nov. 1

Adam Lawrence Miller pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 198 hours in jail and was given credit for time served.

Nov. 2

Chad Wade Lindsey pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the influence on a roadway and was ordered to serve 27 hours in jail with credit for time served.

Nov. 5

Jessica Martene Eusted pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

Victor Lara Ruiz pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 24 in jail with credit for time served and pay $195 in fees and fines.

Nov. 6

Fessy Jean Alexander pleaded guilty to owner’s proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Donovan Jay Crawford pleaded guilty to drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 59 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $640 in fees and fines.

John Michael Hyden pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 246 hours in jail with credit for time served.

Mitchell Glenn Schroeder pleaded guilty to operating a boat, water ski or similar device while under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 13 hours served, pay $640 in fees and fines, and fulfill additional requirements related to his charge.

Nov. 8

Gina Marie Faccenetti was found guilty of speeding and was ordered attend a victim impact panel and pay $205 in fees and fines.

John Glenn Hebel pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Michelle Kelleher pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 47 hours in jail with credit for time served.

Samantha Joann Macias pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail, and was attend a victim impact panel, complete DUI school and ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

