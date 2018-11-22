Oct. 30
Moises Alvarado Jr. pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of ﬁve days in jail, and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail, complete 20 hours of community service, and pay $355 in fees and ﬁnes.
——-
Daniel Mark Flores pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the inﬂuence and was ordered to serve 27 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Nov. 1
Adam Lawrence Miller pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 198 hours in jail and was given credit for time served.
Nov. 2
Chad Wade Lindsey pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the influence on a roadway and was ordered to serve 27 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Nov. 5
Jessica Martene Eusted pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Victor Lara Ruiz pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 24 in jail with credit for time served and pay $195 in fees and fines.
Nov. 6
Fessy Jean Alexander pleaded guilty to owner’s proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Donovan Jay Crawford pleaded guilty to drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 59 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
John Michael Hyden pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 246 hours in jail with credit for time served.
——-
Mitchell Glenn Schroeder pleaded guilty to operating a boat, water ski or similar device while under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 13 hours served, pay $640 in fees and fines, and fulfill additional requirements related to his charge.
Nov. 8
Gina Marie Faccenetti was found guilty of speeding and was ordered attend a victim impact panel and pay $205 in fees and fines.
——-
John Glenn Hebel pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Michelle Kelleher pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 47 hours in jail with credit for time served.
——-
Samantha Joann Macias pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail, and was attend a victim impact panel, complete DUI school and ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
