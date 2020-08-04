Elko Justice Court

July 14
Tacuma Hakim Brown pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 15
Jeremy Edward Cowden pleaded no contest to one count of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.
——-
Darin Patrick Gallardo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 17
Tyler Anthony Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail, pay $500 restitution and pay $1,065 in fees and fines.
——-
Jamie Rae Moore pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence, one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 8 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $780 in fees and fines.
July 20
Zachary James Davidson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 21 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 21
Oscar Rosas pleaded guilty to making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
July 22
Brittani Richelle Brinkmeier pleaded guilty to three counts of dog nuisance/barking and was ordered to pay $345 in fees and fines.
——-
Emma Geen Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of dog license and dog or cat inoculation required and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Karen Hollinger pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
——-
Lando Zane Morse pleaded guilty to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Perry Stewart pleaded guilty to one count of minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage and one count of using or attempting to use false identification by minor to obtain alcoholic beverage or liquor and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.
