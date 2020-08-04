Elko Justice Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14

Tacuma Hakim Brown pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

July 15

Jeremy Edward Cowden pleaded no contest to one count of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.

——-

Darin Patrick Gallardo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

July 17

Tyler Anthony Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail, pay $500 restitution and pay $1,065 in fees and fines.

——-