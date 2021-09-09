Elko Justice Court

Brycen David Kelly pleaded guilty to one count of minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve six hours in jail and pay $995.

Micheal Ryan Sanes pleaded guilty to failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $125 in fees and fines.

Aug. 31

Venson Wayne Price Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was ordered to complete 228 hours of community service and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Austin Edward Thunder-Crouse pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Sept. 1

Brock Anthony Simmons pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve four days in jail.

Sept. 2

Logan Anthony Melton pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 165 hours in jail.

