Aug. 21
Kenneth Linus Catches pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Mark Allen Haines Jr. pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for time served, complete 26 domestic violence counseling sessions, serve 48 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.
-----
Cory James Taylor pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $835 in fees and fines.
Aug. 22
Michael David Williams pleaded guilty to duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle or property and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 23
Clayton Ellis Connelley pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of a firearm and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 24
Ricky Lynn Coates pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 118 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Talon Sky Warrior Jones pleaded guilty to using or possessing a drug, chemical, poison or organic solvent with intent to induce euphoria or hallucinations and was ordered to serve 129 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Aug. 27
Todd Edward Dale pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Anna Elsi Gomez pleaded guilty to driver failing to obey red traffic light and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
