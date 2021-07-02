Elko Justice Court

June 3

Jesus Moreno Morones Jr. pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 636 hours in jail.

June 8

Jose Manuel Esparza-Aleman pleaded guilty to trespass not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence 30 days in jail.

June 10

Brandon Lee Alan McEarney pleaded no contest to harassment and was ordered to serve 258 hours in jail.

June 15

David Everett Owens pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve five hours in jail.

June 25

Marisol Cortez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 31 hours in jail.

