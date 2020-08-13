Elko Justice Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27

Logan James Nelson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

July 28Salene R. Collins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 29 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

July 29Steven Cal Brandner pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 16 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1,175 hours in jail and pay $248.50 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-