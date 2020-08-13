Elko Justice Court

July 27
Logan James Nelson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 28Salene R. Collins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 29 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 29Steven Cal Brandner pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 16 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Angela Dee Cederstrom pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 1,175 hours in jail and pay $248.50 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Michael John Hagen pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 33 hours in jail, complete 15 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, pay $3,377.15 in restitution and pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Kasen Paul Taylor pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
July 30Carlos Marcos Lara pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail.
——-
Christopher Kevin Powers pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail, complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.
——-
Stephen Siderowicz pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail, complete 29 hours of community service, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.
July 31Neil Bret Anderson pleaded no contest to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to pay $100 restitution.
——-
Patrick Kevin Ryan pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $673.01 restitution.
Aug. 3Erica Marie Lourenco pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 34 hours in jail and was further ordered to serve 48 hours in jail for contempt of court.
