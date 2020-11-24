Elko Justice Court

Oct. 15
Casey Jordan Ross pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 118 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail; complete 100 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $560 in fees and fines.
Oct. 27
Bruce Wayne Stanton pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.
Oct. 28
Daniel Phillip Murphy pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
Nov. 5
John Thomas Falvey was found guilty of failure by convicted person to comply with NRS 179C requirements and was ordered to serve 26 hours in jail.
-----
Chancy Daniel Gusky pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery, second offense and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $675 in fees and fines.
-----
Support Local Journalism
Michael Allen May pleaded guilty to driver evading, eluding or failing to stop on signal of peace officer and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $52.50 restitution and pay $890 in fees and fines.
-----
Tyler Jack Neumann pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.
Nov. 6
Hunter Allen Jones pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 168 days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Charles Brandon Wadda-Martinez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 13 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.
Nov. 9
Richard Warren Bird Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of buying, possessing, or withholding stolen property and was ordered to serve 14 days in jail.
-----
Thomas Leonard Jackson pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.
Nov. 10
Rolando Celestino-Abaraca pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.