Elko Justice Court

Oct. 15

Casey Jordan Ross pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 118 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail; complete 100 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $560 in fees and fines.

Oct. 27

Bruce Wayne Stanton pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.

Oct. 28

Daniel Phillip Murphy pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

Nov. 5

John Thomas Falvey was found guilty of failure by convicted person to comply with NRS 179C requirements and was ordered to serve 26 hours in jail.

