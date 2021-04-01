Elko Justice Court

Feb. 25
Tamara Jean Reese pleaded no contest to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 4
Isaac Robin Cordova pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of open alcohol container in vehicle, and one count of operating off-road vehicle on roadway without required equipment and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,350 in fees and fines.
-----
Korey Daniel Rivers pleaded no contest to one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title and one count of failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $430 in fees and fines.
March 11
Christopher Wade Melendez pleaded guilty to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 177 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 177 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 12
Jennifer Karen Hills pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Kyle David Leyva pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 228 hours in jail.
March 15
K.C. Jones Valdez pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to serve 45 hours in jail.
March 23
Edgar Aguilar pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
----
Richard Dean Anderson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
-----
Ryan Craig pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
-----
Kit Alan Karstens Sr. pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,252 restitution.
-----
Norma Alicia Navarrete-Santillan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.