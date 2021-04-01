Elko Justice Court

Feb. 25

Tamara Jean Reese pleaded no contest to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

March 4

Isaac Robin Cordova pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of open alcohol container in vehicle, and one count of operating off-road vehicle on roadway without required equipment and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,350 in fees and fines.

-----

Korey Daniel Rivers pleaded no contest to one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title and one count of failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $430 in fees and fines.

March 11