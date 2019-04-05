March 7
Kathy Jeanette Medina pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Kimberly Marie Nye pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
March 14
Francisco Gallardo pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $890 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
March 18
Eugene Camas pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Ramiro Duran pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of speeding and was ordered to pay $330 in fees and fines.
Angelo Panisse Jones pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property, one count of assault, and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $1,110 in fees and fines.
March 19
Carl Wayne Brannon pleaded no contest to obtaining money or property by false pretenses and was ordered to serve 92 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 20
Jacob David Robertson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offence, and given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $1,050 and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
March 21
Travis Jay Pine pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
March 25
Chelsea Nichole Hadley pleaded guilty to inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Jacob Jensen pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of speeding and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $1,075 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
March 26
Antino Wayne Foelkl pleaded guilty to displaying a fictitious or cancelled license plate or certificate of title and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Kaitlynn Teresa Harvey pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 49 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Ryan Reed Anderson pleaded no contest to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of counseling and pay $640 in fees and fines.
