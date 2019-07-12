July 1
Felipa Judy Kelley pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $995 in fees and fines.
July 2
Rhiannon Nicole Junker pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.
July 3
Christian Anthony Jacques pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in premises where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
July 5
Kenneth Brian Ardanga was found guilty on one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to properly maintain a travel lane and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
------
Brett Leigh Loyd pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $162 restitution.
July 8
Carol Ruth Tyler pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 64 hours in jail.
July 9
Norma Alicia Navarrete-Santillan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $685 in fees and fines.
-----
Cody Dean Alan Twitchell pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 43 hours in jail.
July 10
Kirenza Jean Wilcox pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 28 days in jail.
------
A misdemeanor charge of theft by control against Susan S. Shubeck was dismissed.
July 11
Misty Rae Biggs pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
-----
Lynn Allan Cozby pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.
-----
Christiphor David Key pleaded guilty to one count of petty larceny and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $300 restitution.
