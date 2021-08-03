Elko Justice Court

July 1

Sarit Barnet-Mendez pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of a controlled or prohibited substance and one count of driving under the influence above the legal limit and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail and serve 118 hours in jail in lieu of paying $1,170 in fees and fines.

July 28

Kyleah Alexis Archuleta pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Kennie Richard Badeker pleaded guilty to driver failure to obey traffic control devices and was ordered to serve two hours in jail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

——-

Chris Fotheringham pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 22 days in jail.

——-

Seth Ryan Greer pleaded no contest to driving with suspended driver’s license and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

July 29