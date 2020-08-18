Elko Justice Court

Aug. 7

Anmol Singh Bal pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Aug. 10

Krysten E. Dixon pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

William Pyle Senrud pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve four days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Sarah Woodridge pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Aug. 11

Kip Andrew Brower pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

