Elko Justice Court

Aug. 4
Robert Leland Hurlbert pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 24 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 5
Jodi Christine Alaggia pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 7 hours of community service, and pay $700 in fees and fines converted to 35 hours of community service.
------
Heather Louise Beckemeyer pleaded no contest to license plate improperly displayed and was ordered to serve three hours in jail.
-----
Tracy Alan Mortimer Sr. pleaded no contest to one count of possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 26 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 6
Joshua Lassy pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 13 days in jail.
-----
Shannon David McCoy pleaded guilty to obtaining money, property, rent or labor by false pretense and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.
Aug. 7
Anmol Singh Bal pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Aug. 10
Krysten E. Dixon pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
William Pyle Senrud pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve four days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Sarah Woodridge pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 11
Kip Andrew Brower pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
