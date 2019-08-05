{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

July 8

Colton Ross Sperry pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

July 15

Denver R. Kirsch pleaded no contest to one count of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $1,280 in fees and fines.

——-

Grant Ernest Pashano pleaded guilty to one count of pedestrian under the influence on a roadway and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

July 16

Luke Luis Zataray pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

July 19

Charles Douglas Morris pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 58 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

July 24

Daniela Dominguez pleaded no contest to an obscene, threatening or annoying telephone call and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

July 25

Kenneth Michael Church pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

——-

Conor Roland Leveille pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

——-

Alexis Reynoso pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.

July 29

Russell Clark Emch III pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $995 in fees and fines.

July 30

Christopher James Huff pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 288 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Aug. 5

Talon Sky Warrior Jones pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.

