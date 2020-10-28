Elko Justice Court

Oct. 13

Heather Jane Dedman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

-----

Jared Gregory pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 96 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----

Nicole Marie Guerrero pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 164 hours in jail.

-----

Loren Daniel Nichols pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to serve 13 days in jail.

Oct. 14

Joshua John Friez pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of fireworks on street or sidewalk and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Oct. 15