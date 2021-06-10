Elko Justice Court

April 30
Salvador Garcia Espitia pleaded guilty to two counts of violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
May 6
Jeremiah Grant Hopkins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
May 11
Christian Cortez pleaded no contest to possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 92 hours in jail.
May 18
Martin Robinson Vides was found guilty of one count of domestic battery, first offense and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $790 in fees and fines.
May 25
Jamie Austin Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $340 in fees and fines.
——-
Sarah Nicole Cornett pleaded no contest to unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal and was ordered to serve 125 hours in jail.
May 26
Cameron Todd Holley pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, first offense and one count of coercion and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $340 in fees and fines.
——-
Nichole Marie Whalen pleaded guilty to minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.