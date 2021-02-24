Elko Justice Court

Feb. 12

Shane Lawrence Irvin pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $200 in restitution. In a separate matter he pleaded no contest to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail.

Feb. 17

Alejandro Ibarra pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

Feb. 18

Michael Allen May pleaded no contest to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of license plates improperly displayed and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.

Feb. 19

Scott William McDermott pleaded guilty to drawing deadly weapon in a threatening manner and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 350 days in jail and was ordered to pay $550 in fees and fines.

Gerald Ray Vannoy pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 50 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, complete 52 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

