 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
Elko Justice Court

Feb. 12

Shane Lawrence Irvin pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $200 in restitution. In a separate matter he pleaded no contest to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail.

Feb. 17

Alejandro Ibarra pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

Feb. 18

Michael Allen May pleaded no contest to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of license plates improperly displayed and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.

Feb. 19

Scott William McDermott pleaded guilty to drawing deadly weapon in a threatening manner and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 350 days in jail and was ordered to pay $550 in fees and fines.

-----

Gerald Ray Vannoy pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 50 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, complete 52 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: Mass vaccine site will address inequality

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News