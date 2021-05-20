Elko Justice Court

March 30

Dylan Thomas Woten pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, and one count of failure to maintain lane/improper lane change/failure to use a signal and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

April 30

Salvador Garcia Espitia pleaded guilty to two counts of violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.

——-

Samantha Gandolfo pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling.

May 3