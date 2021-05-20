Elko Justice Court

March 30
Dylan Thomas Woten pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, and one count of failure to maintain lane/improper lane change/failure to use a signal and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.
April 30
Salvador Garcia Espitia pleaded guilty to two counts of violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.
——-
Samantha Gandolfo pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling.
May 3
Matthew Michael Bishop pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of $355 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to owner proof of insurance required and was given a suspended sentence of $740 in fees and fines. In another matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of open alcohol container in vehicle and one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 10 hours in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
May 6
James Ryan Blake pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.
——-
Jeremiah Grant Hopkins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Bradly George McGill pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.
May 7
Saul Damian Armendariz pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and one count of owner proof of insurance and was given a suspended sentence of $740 in fees and fines and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Cheyenne Lynn Kovall pleaded no contest to one count of false reporting of a crime and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail.
——-
Ashley Laureen Shaw pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
May 10
Kaden Malcolm Garcia pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
May 11
Maria Mejia pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.
May 12
Matthew Michael Bishop pleaded guilty to one count of driving without valid driver’s license and one count of failure to wear a shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $270 in fees and fines.