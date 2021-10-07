Elko Justice Court

Aug. 25
Kimmy Denise Hall pleaded guilty to petit larceny was given a suspended sentence of a $500 fine and was ordered to complete 32 hours of community service in lieu of fees and fines.
-----
Micheal Ryan Sanes pleaded guilty to failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $125 in fees and fines.
Aug. 26
Salvador Garcia Espitia pleaded guilty to one count of trespass not amounting to burglary and one count of disturbing the peace was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.
-----
Clint Williams Blancio pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and using or possessing drug paraphernalia was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 113 hours in jail and pay $1,270 in fees and fines.
-----
Mitchell Mandich pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $110 in fees and fines.
Sept. 1
Jesse Antonio Lenoir pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer all firearms and pay $795 in fees and fines.
Sept. 7
Sergio Emiliano Donato II pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s license and was ordered to serve 20 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail in lieu of fees and fines.
Sept. 9
John George Richards Jr. pleaded guilty to battery, first offense, and was ordered to serve 48 hours and complete 48 hours of community service.
-----
Palakjot Singh pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $415 in fees and fines.
-----
John George Richards Jr. pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and complete 48 hours of community service.
Sept 20
Christiphor Key pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
Sept. 22
Peter John Money pleaded guilty to one count of speeding violation 31-40 mph over posted speed limit and one count of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to pay $1,125 in fees and fines.