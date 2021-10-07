Elko Justice Court

Aug. 25

Kimmy Denise Hall pleaded guilty to petit larceny was given a suspended sentence of a $500 fine and was ordered to complete 32 hours of community service in lieu of fees and fines.

-----

Micheal Ryan Sanes pleaded guilty to failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $125 in fees and fines.

Aug. 26

Salvador Garcia Espitia pleaded guilty to one count of trespass not amounting to burglary and one count of disturbing the peace was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.

-----

Clint Williams Blancio pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and using or possessing drug paraphernalia was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 113 hours in jail and pay $1,270 in fees and fines.

-----

Mitchell Mandich pleaded guilty to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $110 in fees and fines.

Sept. 1