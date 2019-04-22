{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Feb. 25

Samantha Rae Carbury pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

March 21

David Blaine Avera pleaded no contest to buying, receiving or withholding stolen property and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $320.53 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

March 26

Anthony David Timbrel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

March 28

Rickey John Porter Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to pay $450 in restitution to the victim.

April 5

Garry Komp Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and one count of dog license and dog inoculation required and was ordered to pay $968.32 in restitution and pay $230 in fees and fines.

April 12

Melissa Darlene Ames pleaded no contest to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Gregory Cielakie pleaded no contest to harassment and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

April 15

Trevor Martin Basaraba pleaded guilty to one count of a minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and one count of a minor loitering where alcoholic beverages are sold and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $710 in fees and fines.

Hugo Alberto Espino-Castanon pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of stop lamps required and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $1,015 in fees and fines.

